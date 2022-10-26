Share Facebook

Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 4.0.5 and Piezo 1.7.10, adding initial compatibility for macOS 13 Ventura to the audio-recording apps. Both receive improved audio capture reliability with version 11.9 of the Audio Capture Engine, gain support for the TeamTalk and Gather apps as VoIP audio sources, fix a channel mapping issue that could affect devices containing both inputs and outputs when capturing from VoIP apps, and now require macOS 10.15 Catalina or higher.

Audio Hijack 4.0.5 improves plug-in window resizing, ensures views for AUGraphicEQ correctly update their controls when switching between bands, and ensures pressing the Enter key in the Template Chooser saves sessions as created. The Text to Speech special source is no longer available on Ventura due to changes made by Apple but has been replaced by a Siri special source and a VoiceOver special source. Text to Speech audio can now be captured on a per-application basis by targeting the application where the text is being spoken. If you’re a TidBITS member, you can purchase Audio Hijack and Piezo at a 20% discount. (Audio Hijack, $64, 35.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+; Piezo, $25, 24 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+; both are free updates)