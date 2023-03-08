Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Audio Hijack 4.1.2

Rogue Amoeba has updated Audio Hijack to version 4.1.2. The audio-recording workflow app resolves a crash that could occur when using the waveform visualizer with the Live Stream block, ensures highlighted sliders no longer erroneously accept typed number input, corrects potential high CPU usage when an external screen is detached, optimizes animation on ProMotion and other higher refresh rate screens, correctly displays the icon for System Audio in the Mixer block, and makes several VoiceOver updates in several sections of the app. ($64 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 36.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About Audio Hijack 4.1.2

