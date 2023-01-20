Audio Hijack 4.1

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Rogue Amoeba has updated Audio Hijack to version 4.1 with a lengthy list of enhancements for the audio-recording workflow app. The release brings a “greatly enhanced” Session List window that works more like a familiar Finder window, plus an improved Global window that optionally lives in the menu bar. The update also adds the option to exclude specific sources from the System Audio input block manually, enables you to rename files in the Recording Inspector window, adds several scripting enhancements, improves the animation of meters for better responsiveness, ensures that changes to recording titles are reflected immediately, updates countdowns for timers in the background more regularly, and provides a fix so that Undo works correctly to remove recently added blocks. ($64 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 36.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)