Agen Schmitz

Audio Hijack 4.2.2

Rogue Amoeba has issued Audio Hijack 4.2.2, making improvements to accessibility throughout the audio-recording workflow app. It’s now easier to use VoiceOver with the Parametric EQ and Ducking blocks as well as the Session List window, and VoiceOver now better identifies the position of blocks. The release also adds improved options for Impulse Response resampling to the new FIR Filter, corrects various issues with deleting recordings, ensures Audio Unit plugins built using the JUCE framework properly respond to mouse events in their secondary windows, and fixes a regression with the Inspect and Actions buttons in the Recordings sidebar that caused them to start as inactive. ($64 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 36.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About Audio Hijack 4.2.2

