Agen Schmitz No comments

Audio Hijack 4.2

Rogue Amoeba has issued Audio Hijack 4.2 with a wide-ranging list of additions, improvements, and bug fixes for the audio-recording workflow app. The update adds a few new blocks: Speech Denoise to remove background noise from speech, Parametric EQ to boost or cut specific frequencies, and FIR Filter to modify audio signals with loaded impulse responses. It also improves searching the block library, refines the System Audio block with corrections to the Exclude Source menu, makes several key updates to VoiceOver to improve accessibility, updates Audio Hijack’s Safe Mode to prevent scripts from running on a per-launch basis, updates the Audio Capture Engine to version 11.9.3, and avoids an issue where new ACE installations could incorrectly show an “Almost Ready” screen after restarting. ($64 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 34.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About Audio Hijack 4.2

