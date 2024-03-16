Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Audio Hijack 4.3.2

Rogue Amoeba has issued Audio Hijack 4.3.2, a maintenance update for the audio-recording workflow app. The release improves the Podcast [Remote] template, enhances the Transcribe block with VoiceOver improvements, corrects the default apps listed under Recent Applications in the Application source block, addresses multiple Whisper-related crashes that could occur with the Transcribe block, updates the Sources menu to alphabetize using the on-disk name (ensuring apps like Ableton Live appear where you’d expect), correctly hides Audio Unit windows when Audio Hijack is in the background, and corrects assorted drawing bugs associated with updates to macOS 14 Sonoma. ($64 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 37.1 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Comments About Audio Hijack 4.3.2

