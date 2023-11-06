Share Email



Rogue Amoeba has released Audio Hijack 4.3 with a major new addition to the audio-recording workflow app: transcription. The new Transcribe Block enables you to convert speech to text from any audio source, including a microphone, app, or file. Particularly handy for podcasters, the Transcribe feature can handle multiple hosts, with the transcript accurately labeling each speaker. Rogue Amoeba labels the new Transcribe Block as beta and notes, “It’s not yet as polished as we plan for it to be, and you should be cautious when using it in production systems.”

The update also improves the Mixer block’s list of inputs to show a block’s nickname, ensures the System Audio block’s Advanced settings are correctly visible in macOS 14 Sonoma, and makes several fixes to tooltips throughout the app. ($64 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 37.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)