Agen Schmitz

Audio Hijack 4.4.1

Rogue Amoeba has issued Audio Hijack 4.4.1, introducing a new Audio Device Selection section for enhanced audio capture through Application blocks. These updated controls offer more refinement over how audio is captured from applications, including channel-level fine-tuning. The audio recording app also updates the Application block to default to capturing just audio played to the system’s default audio output device, improves the capture of audio played to secondary devices by VoIP applications, ensures that playback won’t start prematurely for in-progress recordings, and improves volume levels when performing stereo-to-mono downmixing. ($64 new with a 20% discount for TidBITS members, free update, 37.1 MB, release notes, macOS 14.4+)

