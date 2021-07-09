Backblaze 8.0

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Backblaze has updated its eponymous backup software to version 8.0 with a performance boost and a minimally updated user interface. Backblaze 8 increases the maximum number of threads to 100 (up from 30), enabling the app to perform more backup processes in parallel. It also introduces smart throttling, which will ease off backup processes when your Mac is using a lot of memory or bandwidth. Backblaze also reduces the app’s load on your hard drive or SSD by up to 80% by reconfiguring how reads and writes happen before encryption and upload. The auto-update process for current Backblaze subscribers will be ongoing over the coming weeks, but you can get the update now by downloading directly from Backblaze or choosing Check For Updates from the Backblaze menu. (Free with Backblaze subscription, 23.7 MB, macOS 10.9+)