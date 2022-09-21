Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



Backblaze has updated its eponymous backup software to version 8.5, giving it a visual refresh with SwiftUI in preparation for macOS 13 Ventura. Otherwise, Backblaze 8.5 primarily enhances its Safety Freeze feature (which prevents backups from becoming corrupted) by adding a self-healing component that attempts to fix false positives associated with moving from one computer to another. The auto-update process for current Backblaze subscribers will be ongoing over the coming weeks, or you can get the update now by downloading directly from Backblaze or choosing Check For Updates from the Backblaze menu. (Free with Backblaze subscription, 32.5 MB, macOS 10.9+)