IGG Software has released Banktivity 7.5.2, a maintenance release that ensures transaction dates are no longer truncated for some date formats. The personal finance app also addresses some ROI calculations with day trading and options, ensures that the correct transaction is selected when drilling down into a scheduled transaction, syncs price-per-share more reliably, addresses a core data threading issue with OFX imports, improves QIF import, and resolves an issue with syncing when a tag has no name. ($69.99 new from IGG Software with a 20% discount for TidBITS members and from the Mac App Store, free update, 22.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)