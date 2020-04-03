Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



IGG Software has released Banktivity 7.5, adding the capability to flip the amounts of transactions when importing from CSV—useful for Apple Card imports. The personal finance app also now uses “note” instead of “memo” in the check printing setup, improves support for international stock exchanges, fixes a bug where the currency exchange rate wasn’t applied correctly in the Portfolio view, addresses an issue where the forecast report didn’t respect the end-to-loan amortization schedule, addresses a crash on the OFX login screen, adds an icon for student loan accounts, ensures that CSV imports do a better job finding default categories, and fixes a bug that caused QFX file imports to change an account balance unexpectedly. ($69.99 new from IGG Software with a 20% discount for TidBITS members and from the Mac App Store, free update, 22.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)