Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Bare Bones Software has put out BBEdit 12.1.3, a maintenance update for the venerable text editor with a lengthy list of fixes and improvements. The update adds support for creating a new text document with the text provided in the URL when using the x-bbedit:// URL scheme.

The release also gives the Edit… button in the toolbar for folder-backed palettes (Scripts, Filters, Clippings) an “ellipsisectomy,” fixes a latent bug in the list of search sources used in the Multi-File Search window, restores Quick Look in disk browsers and project windows to working order, resolves various issues in the Compare Revisions and Compare Arbitrary Revisions dialogs, and prevents crashes in macOS 10.12 Sierra when a password request or host key confirmation is canceled. Bare Bones also notes that if you’re using 10.13 High Sierra, you should update to version 10.13.4 or later. ($49.99, $29.99 or $39.99 upgrade, free update from version 12, 13.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11.6+)