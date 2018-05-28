Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

BBEdit 12.1.4

Bare Bones Software has released BBEdit 12.1.4, refining the x-bbedit:// URL scheme for opening files (and optionally specifying line and column number). The venerable text editor also updates the built-in PHP completion tags, fixes bugs related to inline input or non-Roman input methods that made Undo malfunction, ensures items opened via FTP/SFTP correctly appear in the recent item history, reduces the rate of change when using a pinch gesture to change magnification, and makes changes to guard against a crash that could happen while attaching or removing a display. ($49.99 new, free update, 14.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11.6+)

Comments About BBEdit 12.1.4

