Agen Schmitz

BBEdit 12.5.1

Bare Bones Software has released BBEdit 12.5.1, a maintenance release with small tweaks to the long-standing text editor. If you use Dropbox to share your BBEdit support folder, the text editor now looks first in Dropbox/Apps/BBEdit/ for its application support folder before checking the older Dropbox/Application Support/BBEdit/ folder, which was retained for compatibility with existing installations. The update also now enables the Shift key to flip the sense of Auto-Expand Tabs when pressing the Tab key to insert text into a text document, shrinks the minimum width for FTP/SFTP browser windows, ensures proper display of folder-backed menus (such as Scripts and Clippings), and resolves a goodly number of crashes. ($49.99 new, free update, 13.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)

Comments About BBEdit 12.5.1

