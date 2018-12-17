Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

BBEdit 12.5.2

Bare Bones Software has released BBEdit 12.5.2, a maintenance update full of fixes for the festive season. The update to the long-standing text editor resolves an issue where the git-ignore checking would mysteriously stop working in times of OS memory pressure, fixes a bug that prevented dragging multiple items from an FTP/SFTP browser window in macOS 10.14 Mojave, repairs a drawing glitch in the line number bar, and fixes a bug where refreshing a multi-file search results window would lose the hierarchical organization. ($49.99 new, free update, 13.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)

Comments About BBEdit 12.5.2

