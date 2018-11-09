Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Jumping up from version 12.1.6, Bare Bones Software has released BBEdit 12.5 with a novella-sized list of additions and bug fixes for the long-standing text editor. At the top of the list, the update adds a Commands item to the Go menu, which displays a modal panel that lists everything that you can do from a menu in BBEdit: menu commands, clippings, scripts, stationery, text filters, as well as open text documents and recent files. BBEdit 12.5 also gains the capability to generate Lorem Ipsum placeholder text, adds support for grep patterns to the Canonize command (useful for doing batch search-and-replace operations in a file), no longer uses Consolas for BBEdit as the default font setting (and removes it from the application package), and improves window adornments to blend better with the editing view when using a dark color scheme. BBEdit 12.5 now requires macOS 10.12.6 Sierra or later ($49.99 new, free update, 13.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)

