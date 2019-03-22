Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

BBEdit 12.6.2

Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 12.6.2, a maintenance release with improvements and bug fixes for the long-standing text editor. The update no longer prompts for sandbox access at startup for non-App Store builds (though sandbox access may be required later for certain features to work), adjusts the internal FTP client to use the MLSD command for directory listings when possible, improves the performance of the filename-to-extension language mapper during large-scale batch operations, correctly restores the sidebar width in windows that were in full-screen mode when the application was quit, and works around a macOS misbehavior in which temporary files written out for running scripts starting with a shebang character sequence (#!) were quarantined. ($49.99 new, free update, 13.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)

