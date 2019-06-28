Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

BBEdit 12.6.5

Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 12.6.4 with a grab bag of improvements and bug fixes for the long-standing text editor. The update reduces the chance of a crash occurring when generating sub-line differences results in a Find Differences window, eliminates application stalls that would occur when saving the crash recovery state for documents that were open on spinning disks, works around the presence of a legacy font setting whose presence could cause unwanted side effects, adds simple color support for backtick strings in JavaScript code, significantly reduces the time required to load ASCII files, and improves performance of some operations that involve examining large quantities of text to determine the number of line breaks. ($49.99 new, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 28 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About BBEdit 12.6.5

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum