BBEdit 12.6.5

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 12.6.4 with a grab bag of improvements and bug fixes for the long-standing text editor. The update reduces the chance of a crash occurring when generating sub-line differences results in a Find Differences window, eliminates application stalls that would occur when saving the crash recovery state for documents that were open on spinning disks, works around the presence of a legacy font setting whose presence could cause unwanted side effects, adds simple color support for backtick strings in JavaScript code, significantly reduces the time required to load ASCII files, and improves performance of some operations that involve examining large quantities of text to determine the number of line breaks. ($49.99 new, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)