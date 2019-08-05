Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 12.6.6, adding basic support for C++ raw strings and changing the alert behavior when no appropriate match is found in search. The text editor ensures double-clicking on a folder item in a palette corresponding to a folder-backed menu doesn’t lead to a crash, restores some old code to partially address a reported font-smoothing issue on macOS 10.14 Mojave, works around a bug in certain printer drivers (Canon in particular) that would cause BBEdit to crash when attempting to save the current print options, and fixes a cosmetic glitch which would occur when vertically resizing sections of the sidebar in project windows. ($49.99 new, free update, 13.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)