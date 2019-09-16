Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 12.6.7, a maintenance release that focuses on fixes for reported issues. The text editor makes a change to properly place the page attribute controls (orientation, scaling, paper size) in the macOS print panel (instead of hiding them in the Page Attributes section), works around a system windowing behavior which would cause unexpected document opening behavior, fixes a bug that caused the default printing timestamp setting to be applied incorrectly, resolves a hang which would occur when spell-checking documents, and corrects a problem where the pointer would alternate between an I-beam and an arrow while dragging out a text selection. ($49.99 new, free update, 13.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)