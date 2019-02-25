Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has released BBEdit 12.6, which introduces a major architectural change to the long-standing text editor. Now a “sandboxed” application, BBEdit is compatible with security policies and practices built into macOS and required by Apple for participation in the Mac App Store. Be sure to read the release notes for details on the implications of sandboxing.

The update also includes close to 90 additions, improvements and bug fixes. It adds a Folders submenu to the main application menu for easier access to BBEdit’s application support folder, enables double-clicking anywhere in a syntax-colored number to select the entire number, allows changes to expert preferences from the command line to take effect immediately, fixes a bug that prevented the initial line number in Go To Line from taking folded ranges into account, resolves an issue where Command-Shift-clicking on an URL failed to open it in the background, and improves Find Differences so that unselected results appear using a less intense version of the Differences color. ($49.99 new, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12.6+)