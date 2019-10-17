Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

BBEdit 13.0.1

Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.0.1, the first maintenance release following the recent upgrade to version 13 (see “BBEdit 13 Simplifies Pattern-Based Searching,” 11 October 2019). Focused on fixing bugs, the long-standing text editor works around a bug in macOS that would cause the open/save panel service to crash when trying to use Save As or Save a Copy, fixes a bug that prevented the Reveal in Finder menu command to not work as expected, resolves a hang which would occur when trying to spell-check text with Control-click, ensures the commands on the “Includes” submenu of the Markup menu are correctly enabled, and fixes misleading references to subscriptions in the non-Mac App Store demo splash window.

A new license for BBEdit 13 costs $49.99. Upgrades from version 12 cost $29.99, or if you own BBEdit 11 or earlier, the upgrade will be $39.99. Mac App Store customers with a subscription immediately gain access to all of BBEdit 13’s new features with no action required. ($49.99 new, $29.99/$39.99 upgrades, free update from version 13, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)

