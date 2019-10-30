Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.0.2 with bug fixes and feature refinements. The long-standing text editor fixes a bug in which URL attribute values with multiple entities would incorrectly trip the warning about needing to be encoded, uses the effective text color scheme for syntax coloring on the Grep Cheat Sheet (working around a bug caused by turning on Reduce Transparency in macOS’s Accessibility preferences), improves performance when generating disambiguated file names for use in the sidebar, resolves an issue that prevented startup of the Mac App Store edition of BBEdit after using AirPlay in macOS 10.15 Catalina, and works around a bug in Catalina that prevented correct restoration of of the HTML markup tools button palettes. ($49.99 new, $29.99/$39.99 upgrades, free update from version 13, upgrade pricing available, 13.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)