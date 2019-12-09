Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.0.3, a maintenance release focused on bug fixes for the long-standing text editor. The update fixes a bug where changes made to the search and/or replace pattern fields in the Pattern Playground weren’t undoable, works around a bug in macOS where the save panel would override an existing filename extension “with its own notion of what the extension should be,” addresses some issues with system windowing behavior, improves performance at startup when doing autosave recovery for a very large quantity of documents, and ensures Pattern Playground windows correctly remembers search pattern, replace pattern, and more when quitting and relaunching the application. ($49.99 new, $29.99/$39.99 upgrades, free update from version 13, upgrade pricing available, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)