Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.0.4 with a variety of bug fixes. The long-standing text editor resolves a slowdown due to functions and folds being scanned twice when opening a file, fixes a bug that prevented custom extension mappings from being properly applied to custom keyword files, ensures that dragging a file or folder from an open project’s sidebar into another project’s Projects section works as expected, corrects an application lifecycle bug that would sometimes cause a crash when quitting while in macOS 10.15 Catalina, and works around a bug in Catalina where the font service would erroneously delete its cache data. ($49.99 new, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)