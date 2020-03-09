Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.0.5, a maintenance release that fixes niggling bugs in the long-standing text editor. The update resolves an issue in the Swift language that confused the coloring of Swift 5 extended string delimiters, fixes a bug that caused Git branch names containing non-ASCII characters to display incorrectly in the navigation bar, addresses a problem that caused the Grep pattern menu in the text factory Replace All sheet to change the edit field font to the system default, updates the “date last used” properties of files that BBEdit opens itself so that they now show up in the Finder’s Recents list, and ensures that zooming a window no longer causes it to move to a different display on multi-display systems. ($49.99 new, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)