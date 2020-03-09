BBEdit 13.0.5
Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.0.5, a maintenance release that fixes niggling bugs in the long-standing text editor. The update resolves an issue in the Swift language that confused the coloring of Swift 5 extended string delimiters, fixes a bug that caused Git branch names containing non-ASCII characters to display incorrectly in the navigation bar, addresses a problem that caused the Grep pattern menu in the text factory Replace All sheet to change the edit field font to the system default, updates the “date last used” properties of files that BBEdit opens itself so that they now show up in the Finder’s Recents list, and ensures that zooming a window no longer causes it to move to a different display on multi-display systems. ($49.99 new, free update, 13.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)
To make this related to the topic at hand, is there an option not to add files that BBEdit opens to the Finder’s Recent Items menu? More generally, is there a way to control which files get added, either on an individual file basis or on an application basis? And even further off-topic, is there a (simple) way to remove individual files from the Recent Items menu?
I would like to use the Recent Items menu, but apparently I open too many files and my screen isn’t big enough. (I would rather not scroll through the list, so I’ve set a limit of 30 applications, files, and servers rather than 50. IMO, the list becomes unwieldy almost as soon as it becomes useful.)
Getting a little off-topic here, but I find the Recent Folders list under Go menu in the Finder often more useful than the Recent Items menu under the Apple Menu. Unfortunately, since it is not combined with the other Recent Items, I think that many people overlook it.
