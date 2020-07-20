BBEdit 13.1.2

Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.1 with a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes for the long-standing text editor. The release restores the capability of the Unix Shell Script language module to guess the language when the filename extension is absent, fixes a bug in which manually reloading a live preview window didn’t allow JavaScript alerts to present, significantly improves performance when opening very large files with few (or no) line breaks, deals with a case where the app could conceivably wait forever for a response from an SFTP server while sending or waiting for data, ensures in-application notifications are presented correctly, and increases the default sidebar width slightly. ($49.99 new, free update, 14.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)