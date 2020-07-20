Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

BBEdit 13.1.2

Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.1 with a lengthy list of improvements and bug fixes for the long-standing text editor. The release restores the capability of the Unix Shell Script language module to guess the language when the filename extension is absent, fixes a bug in which manually reloading a live preview window didn’t allow JavaScript alerts to present, significantly improves performance when opening very large files with few (or no) line breaks, deals with a case where the app could conceivably wait forever for a response from an SFTP server while sending or waiting for data, ensures in-application notifications are presented correctly, and increases the default sidebar width slightly. ($49.99 new, free update, 14.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About BBEdit 13.1.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum