Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.1 with a long list of new features, changes to existing features, and bug fixes. The new Markdown custom language preferences give you control over the default Markdown renderer, providing built-in support for cmark and “classic” Markdown as well as enabling you to specify your own rendering command and arguments. The release also adds Run Unix Command to the Text menu, adds language-specific settings for Python, enables you to add custom filename extension mappings by dragging files into the list in the Languages preferences, adds a color scheme setting to the Appearance preferences, and brings two new commands to the Edit menu’s Paste submenu (File Paths and File URLs).

BBEdit 13.1 also makes some improvements to CSS/SCSS syntax coloring, rewrites the internals of Preview in BBEdit windows to use the current version of WebKit, ends support for opening images for display, resolves a crash that would occur when dragging an HTML document into an HTML document, and fixes a bug in which trying to save changes to files in Zip archives would sometimes fail. ($49.99 new, free update, 14.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)