Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.5.2, a maintenance update with a smattering of bug fixes for the long-standing text editor. The release works around a macOS bug that would cause the Save panel to malfunction and render the app unusable, fixes a bug in which pseudo-definitions in built-in tags files were inappropriately included in the results of Find Definition, resolves an issue where a fold range was not generated for foldable constructs at the end of Python files in some circumstances, corrects the appearance of the Setup window toolbar when running in macOS 11 Big Sur, addresses a crash that occurred when clicks were sent to a text view which was in the process of going away, and adjusts behavior that made it possible for BBEdit to load an ancient Sleep State file if a current one was unavailable. Additionally, the Mac App Store edition now runs natively on both Macs with Apple’s M1 chip and Intel-based Macs. ($49.99 new, free update, 18.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)