Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

BBEdit 13.5.3

Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.5.3, which now asks you if you want to reopen documents after a crash or force quit. (Even if you elect not to reopen documents, BBEdit will still restore auto-recovery snapshots of any unsaved/untitled documents.) The long-standing text editor also resolves a crash that could occur when trying to use Save As with a shell worksheet, improves performance when using Save {As, A Copy} to FTP/SFTP Server, corrects the appearance of the Setup window toolbar when running in macOS 11 Big Sur, and works around a bug in Big Sur that could result in a phantom BBEdit folder in your Documents folder. ($49.99 new, free update, 18.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About BBEdit 13.5.3

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum