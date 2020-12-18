Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.5.3, which now asks you if you want to reopen documents after a crash or force quit. (Even if you elect not to reopen documents, BBEdit will still restore auto-recovery snapshots of any unsaved/untitled documents.) The long-standing text editor also resolves a crash that could occur when trying to use Save As with a shell worksheet, improves performance when using Save {As, A Copy} to FTP/SFTP Server, corrects the appearance of the Setup window toolbar when running in macOS 11 Big Sur, and works around a bug in Big Sur that could result in a phantom BBEdit folder in your Documents folder. ($49.99 new, free update, 18.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)