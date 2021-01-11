Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.5.4, changing the default location for the BBEdit Backups folder and placing it into the application support folder to avoid various bugs on macOS 11 Big Sur. The long-standing text editor also adjusts the behavior of “automatically wrap files with long lines” so that it is less likely to do so on files that don’t actually require it, improves performance when dragging (or pasting the contents of) an extremely large file into an empty untitled document, reduces the amount of memory required when inserting a file’s contents by dragging it into the text area in an editing window, and addresses an issue that could cause a crash during restart/shutdown operations. ($49.99 new, free update, 18.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)