Agen Schmitz No comments

BBEdit 13.5.5

Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.5.5, which provides a workaround for a bug introduced by macOS 11 Big Sur that would cause unnecessary extra drawing work to be done in the sidebar. The long-standing text editor also corrects fold generation for function bodies in languages backed by codeless language modules, fixes a bug in which wildcard language mappings were incorrectly tagged when cached, now saves backup copies of its sleep state and crash-recovery snapshots, corrects the slider glitches in the Appearance and Editing preferences when running Big Sur, and resolves a performance bug in which resizing the sidebar in windows containing a large number of documents. ($49.99 new, free update, 18.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)

Comments About BBEdit 13.5.5

