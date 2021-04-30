Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

BBEdit 13.5.6

Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.5.6, a maintenance release that reduces the amount of time required to start a multi-file search of a collection of discrete files. The long-standing text editor also eliminates a crash that could occur when saving a document opened via the built-in FTP/SFTP support, fixes a bug in the Save to FTP/SFTP panel that would cause the panel to connect to the wrong server, resolves an issue with the Find Selected Text In menu command, addresses a problem with Unicode characters that cannot be mapped to Mac Roman not being correctly reported, and fixes a bug in which dragging text from another application without holding the Option key down would delete the text in the original. ($49.99 new, free update, 18.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About BBEdit 13.5.6

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum