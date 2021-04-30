Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.5.6, a maintenance release that reduces the amount of time required to start a multi-file search of a collection of discrete files. The long-standing text editor also eliminates a crash that could occur when saving a document opened via the built-in FTP/SFTP support, fixes a bug in the Save to FTP/SFTP panel that would cause the panel to connect to the wrong server, resolves an issue with the Find Selected Text In menu command, addresses a problem with Unicode characters that cannot be mapped to Mac Roman not being correctly reported, and fixes a bug in which dragging text from another application without holding the Option key down would delete the text in the original. ($49.99 new, free update, 18.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)