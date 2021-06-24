Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has published BBEdit 13.5.7, a maintenance release with improvements and bug fixes for the long-standing text editor. The release works around a “weird” intersection of font metrics and floating-point math that could cause printed text to fail to indent, fixes a bug in which changing a document-specific print setting in the Print panel wouldn’t take effect immediately, resolves a case in which closing a results or Disk Browser window with an unsaved document would inappropriately prompt to save changes to the document, fixes a crash that could occur when trying to dismiss the Multi-File Search window, and addresses an issue in which using the Esc key didn’t work to dismiss sheets in certain situations. ($49.99 new, free update, 18.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)