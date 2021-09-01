Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 14.0.1, the first maintenance release following its recent major upgrade (see “BBEdit 14 Adds Simple Notes Management,” 21 July 2021). The long-standing text editor resolves a crash that would occur on M1-based Macs while logging automatic disconnects from FTP servers, corrects the display of note names during state restoration at startup, fixes a bug in which using Quick Look on a note item would display the backing file name as its title, corrected omission of New Note (with Selection) from the Menus & Shortcuts preferences, fixes a bug in which notes didn’t appear in the “Commands” panel unless they were open, improves the performance of some text transforms, reduces CPU usage while waiting for AppleScript execution to finish, improves arrow-key navigation across characters composed of surrogate pairs (including emoji), and improves the performance of batch operations involving text file reads.

BBEdit 14 is available directly from Bare Bones for $49.99, and upgrade pricing is available for owners of BBEdit 13 ($29.99) and BBEdit 12 ($39.99). Those who purchased in 2021 are eligible for a free upgrade. BBEdit is also available through the Mac App Store on a subscription basis for $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year. ($49.99 new, free update for version 14 users, 21.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)