Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 14.0.2, a maintenance release focused on bug fixes and improvements to the long-standing text editor. The update no longer queries Xcode to locate clangd and sourcekit-lsp for language services, modifies the SGML parsers so non-XML applications can string together dashes “all day long” inside of declarations, fixes a bug in which backtick pairs would confuse the R function scanner, resolves an infrequent crash when the application was starting up, ensures that keyboard focus starts in the Web content view when opening a Preview in BBEdit window, updates BBEdit’s internal crash reporter so that it works correctly with macOS 12 Monterey, and makes a variety of changes intended to work around various bugs in the macOS Save panel. ($49.99 new, free update for version 14 users, 22 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)