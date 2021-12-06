Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 14.0.3, a maintenance release focused on user-reported issues. The long-standing text editor fixes a bug in which the HTML syntax checker would report certain correctly formed content types as invalid, resolves an issue that prevented a document header from printing a note’s title, restores breathing room between the checkbox and the item title in the Multi-File Search window when running macOS 11 Big Sur, ensures the Perl language module now generates folds for all brace blocks, guards against a crash reported when choosing items from the Window menu, and declares to macOS that it doesn’t need any adjustments to display area to account for the menu bar notch on the new MacBook Pro models. ($49.99 new, free update, 21.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)