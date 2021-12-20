Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 14.0.4, fixing a regression where double-clicking a lone selected file in the FTP/SFTP browser window would not open it as was intended. The long-standing text editor fixes a cosmetic issue with the layout of the Preferences window sidebar when running versions of macOS prior to Big Sur, makes a change to the “Get Info” panel so that spaces are allowed at the beginning and/or end of a file name, addresses a crash that would occur when trying to use Quick Look to preview items in a Disk Browser window’s sidebar, and works around behavior in Monterey that would cause menu keyboard equivalents for some items to be incorrectly “translated” for users of non-English keyboard layouts. ($49.99 new, free update, 21.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)