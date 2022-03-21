Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 14.1.1, a maintenance release with feature refinements and fixes for reported issues. The update adds help to the Go/Line Number sheet and the cursor position popover with hints on specifying ranges and character offsets, fixes a bug that prevented non-Markdown documentation returned by language servers from displaying in Dark mode, stops an additional hang when canceling a long-running #! script, corrects the ordering of the Notebooks section in the Open Recent menu, resolves an incorrect layout of the navigation bar icons in Live Preview windows, works around a macOS bug that affected scrolling in the list of revisions in svn or git Compare Revisions dialogs, and resolves a couple of crashes. ($49.99 new, free update, 22.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)