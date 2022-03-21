Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 31 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

BBEdit 14.1.1

Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 14.1.1, a maintenance release with feature refinements and fixes for reported issues. The update adds help to the Go/Line Number sheet and the cursor position popover with hints on specifying ranges and character offsets, fixes a bug that prevented non-Markdown documentation returned by language servers from displaying in Dark mode, stops an additional hang when canceling a long-running #! script, corrects the ordering of the Notebooks section in the Open Recent menu, resolves an incorrect layout of the navigation bar icons in Live Preview windows, works around a macOS bug that affected scrolling in the list of revisions in svn or git Compare Revisions dialogs, and resolves a couple of crashes. ($49.99 new, free update, 22.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About BBEdit 14.1.1

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum