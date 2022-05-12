Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 14.1.2, a maintenance release with bug fixes and refinements to existing features. The release avoids a crash that could occur when attempting to make a backup copy of the current preferences while quitting, changes how script/filter/clipping keyboard equivalents are loaded and saved to avoid possible data loss caused by iCloud Drive, corrects line layout cosmetics in the Bookmarks setup pane, improves cascading behavior when creating new windows, cleans up error logging in cases where a language server is configured but not found, corrects the behavior of the title bar menu when switching between documents on disk and untitled documents (or notes) in the same window, and fixes a bug that prevented Preview in BBEdit window positions from being correctly restored. ($49.99 new, free update, 22.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)