Bare Bones Software has issued BBEdit 14.1, adding support for creating and opening multiple notebooks and improving support for Shortcuts in macOS 12 Monterey. You can now manage notes in a notebook’s sidebar by clicking on the popup indicator on the right-hand side of the sidebar header and sorting them by name, modification date, or creation date. The long-standing text editor also now makes image files browseable in disk browsers and projects (and openable into ordinary window sidebars), adds an option to remove image metadata when deploying a Web site project, reworks the appearance of the Commands window, enables you to select text in the Clipboard window, fixes a crash at startup that occurred in Mac App Store builds in which sandbox access was not granted, and improves progress reporting when uploading files by dragging them to the FTP/SFTP browser window. ($49.99 new, free update, 22.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14.2+)