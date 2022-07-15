BBEdit 14.5.1
In late June, Bare Bones Software issued BBEdit 14.5 with notable new features and visible changes to existing features. Among many other changes, the long-standing text editor introduced a new Tail Mode option that keeps the insertion point at the end of an open log file; significantly enhanced its Language Server Protocol (LSP) support; improved the Find, Multi-File Search, and Pattern Playground windows with a quick reference for constructing Grep replacement patterns; improved performance when soft-wrapping long documents to the window width; and updated system requirements to a minimum of macOS 10.15.4 Catalina or later.
Bare Bones has now released version 14.5.1 with fixes for reported issues and a few refinements, including adding a
--tail option to the bbedit command-line tool. The maintenance update fixes a regression in which empty (“self-closing”) XML tags would cause incorrect fold generation in HTML documents, fixes a bug that would cause “pathological” performance problems when editing files managed by a codeless language module, and works around a macOS bug related to the font server that would cause a stall when activating BBEdit. ($49.99 new, free update, 23.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)