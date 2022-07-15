Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Agen Schmitz

BBEdit 14.5.1

In late June, Bare Bones Software issued BBEdit 14.5 with notable new features and visible changes to existing features. Among many other changes, the long-standing text editor introduced a new Tail Mode option that keeps the insertion point at the end of an open log file; significantly enhanced its Language Server Protocol (LSP) support; improved the Find, Multi-File Search, and Pattern Playground windows with a quick reference for constructing Grep replacement patterns; improved performance when soft-wrapping long documents to the window width; and updated system requirements to a minimum of macOS 10.15.4 Catalina or later.

Bare Bones has now released version 14.5.1 with fixes for reported issues and a few refinements, including adding a --tail option to the bbedit command-line tool. The maintenance update fixes a regression in which empty (“self-closing”) XML tags would cause incorrect fold generation in HTML documents, fixes a bug that would cause “pathological” performance problems when editing files managed by a codeless language module, and works around a macOS bug related to the font server that would cause a stall when activating BBEdit. ($49.99 new, free update, 23.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)

