Bare Bones has released BBEdit 14.5.2 with a few refinements and a slew of bug fixes. BBEdit now has a “Don’t ask again for this file” option when it prompts you to unlock a file for which you don’t have write permissions, and BBEdit now needs sandbox access to use Run in Terminal and Run in Debugger commands. The update also fixes crashes and hangs related to using the Copy Path command, when closing windows, and clicking the popup menu at the top of the sidebar in Disk Browser, as well as many other bugs. ($49.99 new, free update, 25.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)