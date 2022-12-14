Share Email

Bare Bones has released BBEdit 14.6.2, a minor update to the long-standing text editor that provides numerous bug fixes and a new option to turn off font ligature support globally. The update resolves a crash when editing Markdown renderer settings, eliminates another crash related to malformed CSS files, fixes a problem with keyboard equivalents for clippings, and works around a macOS misbehavior that moved the Find and Multi-File Search windows to the active Space when switching Spaces. The extensive release notes list numerous other tweaky changes that may provide disproportionately large user experience benefits. ($49.99 new, free update, 23.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)