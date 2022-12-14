Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Adam Engst No comments

BBEdit 14.6.2

Bare Bones has released BBEdit 14.6.2, a minor update to the long-standing text editor that provides numerous bug fixes and a new option to turn off font ligature support globally. The update resolves a crash when editing Markdown renderer settings, eliminates another crash related to malformed CSS files, fixes a problem with keyboard equivalents for clippings, and works around a macOS misbehavior that moved the Find and Multi-File Search windows to the active Space when switching Spaces. The extensive release notes list numerous other tweaky changes that may provide disproportionately large user experience benefits. ($49.99 new, free update, 23.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About BBEdit 14.6.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum