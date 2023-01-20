Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

BBEdit 14.6.3

Bare Bones has released BBEdit 14.6.3, a maintenance release for the long-standing text editor. The update fixes a bug that caused Extract operations to generate a search results list entry for every match found (making it run more slowly), addresses a problem in which deleting a rectangular selection in a soft-wrapped document would “cause a great deal of consternation,” enables installation of an alternative diff tool for file comparisons to work around a bug introduced in macOS 13 Ventura, plugs a small memory leak when canceling a file transfer connection in progress, corrects some missing summaries for Text Factory operations, and works around macOS behavior that would report an error when items were dragged from iCloud Drive to BBEdit’s Dock icon. ($49.99 new, free update, 24.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)

Comments About BBEdit 14.6.3

