Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Bare Bones has released BBEdit 14.6.4, updating the “last saved” indicator in the status bar below the text area to include a marker if the document has unsaved changes. The long-standing text editor fixes a crash that would occur in macOS 13 Ventura when trying to truncate a note’s title for display in the navigation bar, repairs a regression in which opening the completion panel would cause a space switch, improves the accuracy of the “looks like HTML” test, updates the list of ISO language codes used by the New Document command and HTML syntax checker, and corrects some omissions from the global attribute list which were causing incorrect error reports. ($49.99 new, free update, 23.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)