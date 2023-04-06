Share Email

Bare Bones has issued BBEdit 14.6.5, a maintenance update. The release fixes a bug that caused the Enter Full Screen command to appear twice at the end of the View menu, works around the misbehavior of rust-analyzer when generating completions in some situations, addresses a regression in which XML documents were inappropriately treated as HTML5, adds a mechanism for resolving conflicting Spaces behavior, resolves an issue where pattern errors were not correctly reported in codeless language modules, and works around a macOS file system API behavior that would prevent Finder tags from being shown for files on remote server volumes. ($49.99 new, free update, 23.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)