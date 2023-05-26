Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

BBEdit 14.6.6

Bare Bones has issued BBEdit 14.6.6 with fixes for reported issues. The text editor fixes a bug that caused selected text in the Grep cheat sheet to be entered into the wrong edit field in the Multi-File Search window, resolves a crash that occurred when editing documents that were being compared, fixes a bug in which the Swift parser would go one character too far when scanning docstrings, updates the C-family keyword lists, and addresses a cosmetic bug in which the magnification indicators in the status bar didn’t correctly reflect the document’s current magnification. ($49.99 new, free update, 24.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)

Comments About BBEdit 14.6.6

