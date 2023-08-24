Share Email

Bare Bones has released BBEdit 14.6.7 with a grab bag of bug fixes for reported issues. The text editor resolves a crash that would occur when processing plain-text LSP completion documentation when running macOS 11 Big Sur or earlier, improves legibility of provisional inline input (such as combining accents) when in Dark mode, quiets errors reported from use of the allow attribute in HTML5 iframe elements, addresses a stall that would occur when running certain script processes from the Commands panel, and fixes a bug that caused case-sensitive link checking to ignore case mismatches. ($49.99 new, free update, 24.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15.4+)